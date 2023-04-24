Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- with a slugging percentage of .488 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Kansas City Royals, with Brad Keller on the hill, on April 24 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1 with an RBI) against the Padres.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brad Keller

Brad Keller TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel is hitting .263 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and a walk.

Gurriel has gotten at least one hit in 65.0% of his games this season (13 of 20), with at least two hits five times (25.0%).

He has gone deep in one of 20 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.

Gurriel has driven in a run in seven games this year (35.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In seven of 20 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 11 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (9.1%)

