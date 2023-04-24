On Monday the Toronto Maple Leafs go on the road to square off with the Tampa Bay Lightning for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on TBS, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUNX. The Maple Leafs have a 2-1 edge in the series.

Tune in on TBS, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUNX as the Lightning and the Maple Leafs square off.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

TBS, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUNX Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/22/2023 Lightning Maple Leafs 4-3 (F/OT) TOR 4/20/2023 Maple Leafs Lightning 7-2 TOR 4/18/2023 Maple Leafs Lightning 7-3 TB 4/11/2023 Lightning Maple Leafs 4-3 TOR 12/20/2022 Maple Leafs Lightning 4-1 TOR

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning rank 14th in goals against, giving up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL play.

The Lightning's 280 total goals (3.4 per game) rank eighth in the NHL.

In their past 10 matchups, the Lightning have gone 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Lightning have allowed 37 goals (3.7 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) over that stretch.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 82 31 80 111 98 57 100% Brayden Point 82 50 44 94 45 51 50.5% Steven Stamkos 81 33 51 84 54 26 53.8% Alex Killorn 82 28 37 65 54 40 50% Brandon Hagel 81 30 34 64 48 92 28.4%

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

The Maple Leafs give up 2.7 goals per game (220 in total), the seventh-fewest in the league.

With 278 goals (3.4 per game), the Maple Leafs have the league's ninth-best offense.

In their last 10 matchups, the Maple Leafs are 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Maple Leafs have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) during that span.

Maple Leafs Key Players