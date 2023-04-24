On Monday, Ketel Marte (.316 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two triples, a home run, a walk and four RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brad Keller. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Royals Starter: Brad Keller

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte is batting .280 with seven doubles, two triples, two home runs and two walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 55th, his on-base percentage ranks 116th, and he is 46th in the league in slugging.

Marte will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .389 in his last games.

Marte has picked up a hit in 15 of 21 games this year, with multiple hits six times.

In 21 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

Marte has driven in a run in three games this season (14.3%), including three games with more than one RBI (14.3%).

In 12 games this year (57.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 11 7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (9.1%)

Royals Pitching Rankings