Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Royals - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:27 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Ketel Marte (.316 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two triples, a home run, a walk and four RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brad Keller. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Royals Starter: Brad Keller
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte is batting .280 with seven doubles, two triples, two home runs and two walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 55th, his on-base percentage ranks 116th, and he is 46th in the league in slugging.
- Marte will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .389 in his last games.
- Marte has picked up a hit in 15 of 21 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
- In 21 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- Marte has driven in a run in three games this season (14.3%), including three games with more than one RBI (14.3%).
- In 12 games this year (57.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|11
|7 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (72.7%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|8 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (36.4%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (9.1%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Royals have a 5.47 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (34 total, 1.5 per game).
- Keller makes the start for the Royals, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed four innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.00, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .194 batting average against him.
