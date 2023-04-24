After going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Jake McCarthy and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Kansas City Royals (who will start Brad Keller) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Padres.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Royals Starter: Brad Keller

Brad Keller TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

McCarthy has a double, a triple, a home run and four walks while hitting .150.

McCarthy has picked up a hit in 28.6% of his 21 games this year, with multiple hits in 14.3% of them.

He has homered in only one game this season.

McCarthy has had an RBI in three games this season.

He has scored in six of 21 games (28.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 10 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (20.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

