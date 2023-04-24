Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Royals - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:24 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Jake McCarthy and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Kansas City Royals (who will start Brad Keller) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Padres.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Royals Starter: Brad Keller
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Jake McCarthy At The Plate
- McCarthy has a double, a triple, a home run and four walks while hitting .150.
- McCarthy has picked up a hit in 28.6% of his 21 games this year, with multiple hits in 14.3% of them.
- He has homered in only one game this season.
- McCarthy has had an RBI in three games this season.
- He has scored in six of 21 games (28.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|10
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (20.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (10.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.47 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (34 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Royals will send Keller (2-2) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, the righty tossed four innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In four games this season, the 27-year-old has a 3.00 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .194 to opposing batters.
