The Arizona Diamondbacks and Geraldo Perdomo, who went 0-for-1 last time out, take on Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals at Chase Field, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Royals Starter: Brad Keller
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

  • Perdomo is batting .356 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.
  • Perdomo has gotten a hit in nine of 17 games this year (52.9%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (41.2%).
  • He has hit a home run in one of 17 games, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Perdomo has had at least one RBI in 35.3% of his games this season (six of 17), with more than one RBI three times (17.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in eight of 17 games (47.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 8
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%)
5 (55.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals have a 5.47 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Royals give up the third-most home runs in baseball (34 total, 1.5 per game).
  • The Royals will send Keller (2-2) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.00, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .194 against him.
