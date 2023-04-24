Gabriel Moreno Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Royals - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:28 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .367 with a double, a home run, a walk and nine RBI in his past 10 games, Gabriel Moreno and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Kansas City Royals (who will start Brad Keller) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Padres.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Royals Starter: Brad Keller
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno is hitting .288 with four doubles, a home run and a walk.
- In 61.1% of his 18 games this season, Moreno has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in one of 18 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- In eight games this year (44.4%), Moreno has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|9
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (11.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (55.6%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.47).
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 34 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (third-most in the league).
- Keller makes the start for the Royals, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, when he went four innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In four games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.00, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .194 against him.
