On Monday, Evan Longoria (on the back of going 0-for-3 with an RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brad Keller. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Padres.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Royals Starter: Brad Keller
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Evan Longoria At The Plate

  • Longoria is batting .263 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.
  • Longoria has picked up a hit in six of 12 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
  • He has homered in two of 12 games played this season, and in 4.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Longoria has had an RBI in four games this year.
  • In five games this season (41.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 7
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.47).
  • Royals pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (34 total, 1.5 per game).
  • The Royals are sending Keller (2-2) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty went four innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 27-year-old has put up a 3.00 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .194 to opposing hitters.
