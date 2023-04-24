Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks will meet Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals on Monday at Chase Field, at 9:40 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 22nd in baseball with 21 home runs. They average 0.9 per game.

Arizona's .425 slugging percentage is 10th-best in baseball.

The Diamondbacks' .262 batting average is fifth-best in the majors.

Arizona scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (110 total, 4.8 per game).

The Diamondbacks' .308 on-base percentage ranks 21st in baseball.

The Diamondbacks strike out 7.5 times per game to rank fourth in baseball.

Arizona's pitching staff is 19th in the majors with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Arizona's 4.93 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Diamondbacks combine for the 21st-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.353).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Tommy Henry starts for the first time this season for the Diamondbacks.

It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 25-year-old southpaw.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 4/19/2023 Cardinals L 14-5 Away Madison Bumgarner Jake Woodford 4/20/2023 Padres L 7-5 Home Ryne Nelson Michael Wacha 4/21/2023 Padres W 9-0 Home Zac Gallen Seth Lugo 4/22/2023 Padres L 5-3 Home Merrill Kelly Joe Musgrove 4/23/2023 Padres L 7-5 Home Drey Jameson Yu Darvish 4/24/2023 Royals - Home Tommy Henry Brad Keller 4/25/2023 Royals - Home Ryne Nelson Brady Singer 4/26/2023 Royals - Home Zac Gallen Max Castillo 4/28/2023 Rockies - Away Merrill Kelly Kyle Freeland 4/29/2023 Rockies - Away Drey Jameson José Ureña 4/30/2023 Rockies - Away Tommy Henry Austin Gomber

