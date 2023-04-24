How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks will meet Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals on Monday at Chase Field, at 9:40 PM ET.
Diamondbacks vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks rank 22nd in baseball with 21 home runs. They average 0.9 per game.
- Arizona's .425 slugging percentage is 10th-best in baseball.
- The Diamondbacks' .262 batting average is fifth-best in the majors.
- Arizona scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (110 total, 4.8 per game).
- The Diamondbacks' .308 on-base percentage ranks 21st in baseball.
- The Diamondbacks strike out 7.5 times per game to rank fourth in baseball.
- Arizona's pitching staff is 19th in the majors with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Arizona's 4.93 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Diamondbacks combine for the 21st-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.353).
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- Tommy Henry starts for the first time this season for the Diamondbacks.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 25-year-old southpaw.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/19/2023
|Cardinals
|L 14-5
|Away
|Madison Bumgarner
|Jake Woodford
|4/20/2023
|Padres
|L 7-5
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Michael Wacha
|4/21/2023
|Padres
|W 9-0
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Seth Lugo
|4/22/2023
|Padres
|L 5-3
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Joe Musgrove
|4/23/2023
|Padres
|L 7-5
|Home
|Drey Jameson
|Yu Darvish
|4/24/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Tommy Henry
|Brad Keller
|4/25/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Brady Singer
|4/26/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Max Castillo
|4/28/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Kyle Freeland
|4/29/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Drey Jameson
|José Ureña
|4/30/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Tommy Henry
|Austin Gomber
