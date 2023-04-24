Brad Keller takes the mound for the Kansas City Royals on Monday at Chase Field against Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

The favored Diamondbacks have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +105. The total is 10 runs for this matchup.

Diamondbacks vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -125 +105 10 -120 +100 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, oddsmakers have not installed the Diamondbacks as the favorite once.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Diamondbacks have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

Arizona has played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter in only two games this season, which it won both.

The Diamondbacks have an implied moneyline win probability of 55.6% in this matchup.

Arizona has had an over/under set by bookmakers 23 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 12 of those games (12-10-1).

The Diamondbacks have had a run line set for only one outing this season, and they covered.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 6-5 6-6 5-3 7-8 9-6 3-5

