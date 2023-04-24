Monday's game at Chase Field has the Arizona Diamondbacks (12-11) going head to head against the Kansas City Royals (5-17) at 9:40 PM ET on April 24. Our computer prediction projects a 6-3 win for the Diamondbacks, who are favored by our model.

The Arizona Diamondbacks will give the nod to Tommy Henry and the Royals will counter with Brad Keller (2-2, 3.00 ERA).

Diamondbacks vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Diamondbacks 6, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

Sportsbooks have not installed the Diamondbacks as the favorite in any of their last 10 games.

In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Diamondbacks have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Diamondbacks have won both games they've played as favorites this season.

Arizona has played as favorites of -140 or more once this season and won that game.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Diamondbacks.

Arizona is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking eighth with 110 total runs this season.

The Diamondbacks have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.93).

Diamondbacks Schedule