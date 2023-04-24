The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Corbin Carroll and his .600 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals at Chase Field, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Padres.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Royals Starter: Brad Keller
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

  • Carroll has 24 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .524, both of which rank first among Arizona hitters this season.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 35th in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.
  • Carroll has reached base via a hit in 14 games this season (of 23 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
  • In four games this year, he has hit a home run (17.4%, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate).
  • Carroll has picked up an RBI in 21.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.0% of his games.
  • He has scored in 11 of 23 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 12
7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (41.7%)
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Royals have a 5.47 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Royals give up the third-most home runs in baseball (34 total, 1.5 per game).
  • The Royals will send Keller (2-2) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty tossed four innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • In four games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 3.00 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .194 to opposing batters.
