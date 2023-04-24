The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Corbin Carroll and his .600 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals at Chase Field, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Padres.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll has 24 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .524, both of which rank first among Arizona hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 35th in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.

Carroll has reached base via a hit in 14 games this season (of 23 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

In four games this year, he has hit a home run (17.4%, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate).

Carroll has picked up an RBI in 21.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.0% of his games.

He has scored in 11 of 23 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 12 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (41.7%) 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Royals Pitching Rankings