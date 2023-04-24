Alek Thomas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Royals - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:30 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Alek Thomas and his .485 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals at Chase Field, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Padres.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Royals Starter: Brad Keller
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has three doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks while hitting .188.
- Thomas has picked up a hit in seven of 21 games this year, with multiple hits three times.
- He has hit a home run in two of 21 games played this season, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- Thomas has driven in a run in five games this year (23.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in seven of 21 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|10
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (20.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.47 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (34 total, 1.5 per game).
- Keller (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his fifth start of the season. He has a 3.00 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander went four innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up a 3.00 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .194 to opposing hitters.
