The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Alek Thomas and his .485 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals at Chase Field, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Padres.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has three doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks while hitting .188.

Thomas has picked up a hit in seven of 21 games this year, with multiple hits three times.

He has hit a home run in two of 21 games played this season, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

Thomas has driven in a run in five games this year (23.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in seven of 21 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 10 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (20.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

