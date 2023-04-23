On Sunday, Pavin Smith (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Padres.

Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Stadium: Chase Field

Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Pavin Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .333 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks.

In six of 10 games this year (60.0%) Smith has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (30.0%).

He has homered in two of 10 games played this year, and in 6.3% of his plate appearances.

In five games this season (50.0%), Smith has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five of 10 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (40.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

