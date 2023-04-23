Pavin Smith Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 9:29 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Pavin Smith (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Padres.
Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Pavin Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Pavin Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .333 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- In six of 10 games this year (60.0%) Smith has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (30.0%).
- He has homered in two of 10 games played this year, and in 6.3% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this season (50.0%), Smith has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five of 10 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (60.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 4.36 team ERA ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (22 total, one per game).
- The Padres are sending Darvish (0-2) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 3.44 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while surrendering hits.
- The 36-year-old has an ERA of 3.44, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .210 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.