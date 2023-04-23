Nick Ahmed Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:23 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Nick Ahmed, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Padres.
Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Nick Ahmed At The Plate
- Ahmed is batting .310 with three doubles.
- Ahmed has had a hit in nine of 13 games this year (69.2%), including multiple hits three times (23.1%).
- He has not hit a long ball in his 13 games this season.
- In four games this year (30.8%), Ahmed has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in four of 13 games so far this season.
Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|8
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to give up 22 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Darvish makes the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 3.44 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 18 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while giving up hits.
- In three games this season, the 36-year-old has a 3.44 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .210 to opposing hitters.
