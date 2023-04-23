After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Yu Darvish) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

  • Gurriel has five doubles, a triple, a home run and a walk while hitting .266.
  • Gurriel has gotten at least one hit in 68.4% of his games this season (13 of 19), with at least two hits five times (26.3%).
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 19 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Gurriel has driven in a run in six games this year (31.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In seven of 19 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 11
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (9.1%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Padres have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Padres rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (22 total, one per game).
  • Darvish makes the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 3.44 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 18 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Sunday -- the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while surrendering hits.
  • In three games this season, the 36-year-old has a 3.44 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .210 to opposing batters.
