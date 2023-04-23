Jose Herrera is available when the Arizona Diamondbacks take on Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at Chase Field Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since April 23, when he went 1-for-3 against the Cardinals.

Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Herrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jose Herrera At The Plate

Herrera is batting .250 with two walks.

Herrera has gotten a hit in three of seven games this season (42.9%), with multiple hits twice.

He has not gone deep in his seven games this year.

Herrera has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 5 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings