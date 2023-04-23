Jose Herrera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:23 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Jose Herrera is available when the Arizona Diamondbacks take on Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at Chase Field Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since April 23, when he went 1-for-3 against the Cardinals.
Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Jose Herrera At The Plate
- Herrera is batting .250 with two walks.
- Herrera has gotten a hit in three of seven games this season (42.9%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has not gone deep in his seven games this year.
- Herrera has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|5
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Padres' 4.36 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (22 total, one per game).
- Darvish (0-2) takes the mound for the Padres in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 3.44 ERA in 18 1/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while allowing hits.
- The 36-year-old has a 3.44 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .210 to his opponents.
