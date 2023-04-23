After hitting .333 with two doubles, a triple, a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games, Geraldo Perdomo and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the San Diego Padres (who will start Yu Darvish) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Geraldo Perdomo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo has five doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks while hitting .364.

Perdomo has gotten at least one hit in 56.3% of his games this year (nine of 16), with multiple hits seven times (43.8%).

He has gone deep in one of 16 games, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.

Perdomo has an RBI in six of 16 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In eight games this season (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 8 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%) 5 (62.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings