Geraldo Perdomo Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 9:29 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .333 with two doubles, a triple, a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games, Geraldo Perdomo and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the San Diego Padres (who will start Yu Darvish) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo has five doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks while hitting .364.
- Perdomo has gotten at least one hit in 56.3% of his games this year (nine of 16), with multiple hits seven times (43.8%).
- He has gone deep in one of 16 games, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- Perdomo has an RBI in six of 16 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In eight games this season (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|8
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (50.0%)
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|6 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 4.36 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (22 total, one per game).
- Darvish (0-2 with a 3.44 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while giving up hits.
- The 36-year-old has an ERA of 3.44, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .210 batting average against him.
