Gabriel Moreno Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 9:30 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .333 with a double, a home run, a walk and nine RBI in his past 10 games, Gabriel Moreno and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Yu Darvish) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Padres.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno is batting .293 with four doubles, a home run and a walk.
- Moreno has gotten a hit in 11 of 17 games this season (64.7%), with more than one hit on five occasions (29.4%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 17 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- In eight games this year (47.1%), Moreno has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|9
|6 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (11.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (55.6%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 20th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 22 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Darvish (0-2 with a 3.44 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season.
- His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while giving up hits.
- The 36-year-old has an ERA of 3.44, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .210 batting average against him.
