On Sunday, Evan Longoria (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Padres.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Evan Longoria At The Plate

  • Longoria is batting .286 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.
  • In 54.5% of his games this year (six of 11), Longoria has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (27.3%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has gone deep in two of 11 games played this year, and in 5.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Longoria has driven in a run in three games this year (27.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • In five games this year (45.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 7
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Padres' 4.36 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to surrender 22 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
  • Darvish makes the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 3.44 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while surrendering hits.
  • The 36-year-old has an ERA of 3.44, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .210 batting average against him.
