Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres at Chase Field on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV Channel: BSAZ

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks' 18 home runs rank 25th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 74 extra-base hits, Arizona ranks 11th in MLB with a .419 slugging percentage this season.

The Diamondbacks rank fourth in MLB with a .265 team batting average.

Arizona has scored the 10th-most runs in baseball this season with 105.

The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.308).

The Diamondbacks are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fourth with an average of 7.5 strikeouts per game.

Arizona has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in the majors.

Arizona has pitched to a 4.83 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.

The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.344 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Drey Jameson will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks, his third start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, throwing 3 2/3 innings and giving up two earned runs.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 4/18/2023 Cardinals W 8-7 Away Drey Jameson Jordan Montgomery 4/19/2023 Cardinals L 14-5 Away Madison Bumgarner Jake Woodford 4/20/2023 Padres L 7-5 Home Ryne Nelson Michael Wacha 4/21/2023 Padres W 9-0 Home Zac Gallen Seth Lugo 4/22/2023 Padres L 5-3 Home Merrill Kelly Joe Musgrove 4/23/2023 Padres - Home Drey Jameson Yu Darvish 4/24/2023 Royals - Home Tommy Henry Brad Keller 4/25/2023 Royals - Home Ryne Nelson Brady Singer 4/26/2023 Royals - Home Zac Gallen Max Castillo 4/28/2023 Rockies - Away Merrill Kelly Kyle Freeland 4/29/2023 Rockies - Away Drey Jameson José Ureña

