Sunday's contest between the Arizona Diamondbacks (12-10) and San Diego Padres (11-12) matching up at Chase Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Diamondbacks, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 4:10 PM ET on April 23.

The Padres will call on Yu Darvish (0-2) against the Diamondbacks and Drey Jameson (2-0).

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Diamondbacks 5, Padres 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 4-5.

When it comes to the total, Arizona and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 20 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (50%) in those contests.

Arizona has a win-loss record of 6-5 when favored by +120 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Arizona is No. 10 in the majors, scoring 4.8 runs per game (105 total runs).

The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.83 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.

Diamondbacks Schedule