Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 9:29 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Corbin Carroll -- with a slugging percentage of .639 in his past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the mound, on April 23 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Padres.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll leads Arizona with 22 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .506.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 58th in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging.
- Carroll has had a hit in 13 of 22 games this season (59.1%), including multiple hits eight times (36.4%).
- He has gone deep in 18.2% of his games in 2023 (four of 22), and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Carroll has had at least one RBI in 22.7% of his games this year (five of 22), with more than one RBI three times (13.6%).
- In 45.5% of his games this year (10 of 22), he has scored, and in three of those games (13.6%) he has scored more than once.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|12
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (41.7%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (41.7%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Padres' 4.36 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 22 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Darvish (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 3.44 ERA in 18 1/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.
- His last time out was in relief on Sunday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while giving up hits.
- The 36-year-old has a 3.44 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .210 to his opponents.
