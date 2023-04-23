Corbin Carroll -- with a slugging percentage of .639 in his past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the mound, on April 23 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Padres.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Corbin Carroll? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

  • Carroll leads Arizona with 22 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .506.
  • Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 58th in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging.
  • Carroll has had a hit in 13 of 22 games this season (59.1%), including multiple hits eight times (36.4%).
  • He has gone deep in 18.2% of his games in 2023 (four of 22), and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Carroll has had at least one RBI in 22.7% of his games this year (five of 22), with more than one RBI three times (13.6%).
  • In 45.5% of his games this year (10 of 22), he has scored, and in three of those games (13.6%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 12
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (41.7%)
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Padres' 4.36 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to allow 22 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 13th in the league).
  • Darvish (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 3.44 ERA in 18 1/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.
  • His last time out was in relief on Sunday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while giving up hits.
  • The 36-year-old has a 3.44 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .210 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.