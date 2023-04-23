Corbin Carroll -- with a slugging percentage of .639 in his past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the mound, on April 23 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Padres.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Corbin Carroll? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll leads Arizona with 22 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .506.

Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 58th in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging.

Carroll has had a hit in 13 of 22 games this season (59.1%), including multiple hits eight times (36.4%).

He has gone deep in 18.2% of his games in 2023 (four of 22), and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

Carroll has had at least one RBI in 22.7% of his games this year (five of 22), with more than one RBI three times (13.6%).

In 45.5% of his games this year (10 of 22), he has scored, and in three of those games (13.6%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 12 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (41.7%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Padres Pitching Rankings