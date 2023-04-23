Christian Walker -- with a slugging percentage of .474 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the hill, on April 23 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-3 with a home run) against the Padres.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Christian Walker At The Plate

  • Walker is hitting .241 with five doubles, three home runs and four walks.
  • In 57.1% of his 21 games this season, Walker has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in 14.3% of his games this season, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Walker has driven in a run in 11 games this year (52.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in eight games this year (38.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 12
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (50.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Padres' 4.36 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (22 total, one per game).
  • Darvish makes the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 3.44 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while giving up hits.
  • In three games this season, the 36-year-old has a 3.44 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .210 to opposing hitters.
