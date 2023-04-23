Christian Walker -- with a slugging percentage of .474 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the hill, on April 23 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-3 with a home run) against the Padres.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker is hitting .241 with five doubles, three home runs and four walks.

In 57.1% of his 21 games this season, Walker has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 14.3% of his games this season, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Walker has driven in a run in 11 games this year (52.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in eight games this year (38.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 12 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (50.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings