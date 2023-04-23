The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Alek Thomas and his .375 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Padres.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

  • Thomas is hitting .183 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.
  • Thomas has gotten at least one hit in 30.0% of his games this year (six of 20), with at least two hits three times (15.0%).
  • He has hit a home run in one game this season.
  • In four games this year, Thomas has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in six of 20 games (30.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 10
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (20.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres' 4.36 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Padres rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (22 total, one per game).
  • Darvish gets the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 3.44 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out -- in relief on Sunday -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while surrendering hits.
  • The 36-year-old has a 3.44 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .210 to his opponents.
