Alek Thomas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 9:31 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Alek Thomas and his .375 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Padres.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alek Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas is hitting .183 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.
- Thomas has gotten at least one hit in 30.0% of his games this year (six of 20), with at least two hits three times (15.0%).
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- In four games this year, Thomas has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in six of 20 games (30.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (20.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 4.36 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (22 total, one per game).
- Darvish gets the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 3.44 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out -- in relief on Sunday -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while surrendering hits.
- The 36-year-old has a 3.44 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .210 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.