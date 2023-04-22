Crypto.com Arena is where the Phoenix Suns (45-37) and Los Angeles Clippers (44-38) will match up on Saturday at 3:30 PM ET. Devin Booker is one of the players to watch when these two squads hit the hardwood.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ.

How to Watch Suns vs. Clippers

Game Day: Saturday, April 22

Saturday, April 22 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Suns' Last Game

On Thursday, the Suns beat the Clippers 129-124, led by Booker with 45 points (plus three assists and six rebounds). Norman Powell was the leading scorer for the losing squad with 42 points, and he added three assists and five boards.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker 45 6 3 3 2 3 Kevin Durant 28 6 5 2 0 1 Torrey Craig 15 4 2 0 0 3

Suns Players to Watch

Ayton posts a team-best 10 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 18 points and 1.7 assists, shooting 58.9% from the floor.

Booker is tops on his team in points per game (27.8), and also averages 4.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Kevin Durant is posting 29.1 points, 5 assists and 6.6 rebounds per contest.

Chris Paul averages a team-high 8.9 assists per game. He is also averaging 13.9 points and 4.3 rebounds, shooting 44% from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Torrey Craig is averaging 7.4 points, 1.5 assists and 5.4 rebounds per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker 22.9 2.6 4.7 1.7 0.5 1.4 Kevin Durant 20.8 5 3.8 0.5 1 1.9 Chris Paul 12.1 4.1 5.7 1.2 0.3 1.7 Deandre Ayton 11.6 7.2 0.4 0.4 0.7 0 Torrey Craig 11.6 4.4 1.3 0.6 0.7 1.7

