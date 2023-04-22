The Los Angeles Clippers are 7.5-point underdogs heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ. The Suns have a 2-1 series lead. The matchup has an over/under set at 225.5 points.

Suns vs. Clippers Odds & Info

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -7.5 225.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Suns Betting Records & Stats

In 41 of 82 games this season, Phoenix and its opponents have gone over 225.5 points.

The average total in Phoenix's games this season is 225.2, 0.3 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Suns are 43-38-0 against the spread this season.

Phoenix has entered the game as favorites 49 times this season and won 36, or 73.5%, of those games.

This season, Phoenix has won 14 of its 16 games, or 87.5%, when favored by at least -350 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for the Suns.

Suns vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 225.5 % of Games Over 225.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 41 50% 113.6 227.2 111.6 224.7 226.2 Clippers 38 46.3% 113.6 227.2 113.1 224.7 224.7

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

The Suns are 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall over their last 10 contests.

The Suns have gone over the total in six of their last 10 contests.

Phoenix has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (22-19-0) than it has in road tilts (21-19-0).

The Suns record 113.6 points per game, only 0.5 more points than the 113.1 the Clippers allow.

Phoenix is 32-10 against the spread and 33-10 overall when scoring more than 113.1 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Suns vs. Clippers Betting Splits

Suns and Clippers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Suns 43-38 10-10 42-40 Clippers 40-42 1-4 40-42

Suns vs. Clippers Point Insights

Suns Clippers 113.6 Points Scored (PG) 113.6 17 NBA Rank (PPG) 17 32-10 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 29-13 33-10 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 34-8 111.6 Points Allowed (PG) 113.1 6 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 33-16 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 28-16 36-13 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 29-15

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.