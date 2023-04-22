Suns vs. Clippers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Clippers are 7.5-point underdogs heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ. The Suns have a 2-1 series lead. The matchup has an over/under set at 225.5 points.
Suns vs. Clippers Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Suns
|-7.5
|225.5
Suns Betting Records & Stats
- In 41 of 82 games this season, Phoenix and its opponents have gone over 225.5 points.
- The average total in Phoenix's games this season is 225.2, 0.3 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Suns are 43-38-0 against the spread this season.
- Phoenix has entered the game as favorites 49 times this season and won 36, or 73.5%, of those games.
- This season, Phoenix has won 14 of its 16 games, or 87.5%, when favored by at least -350 on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for the Suns.
Suns vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 225.5
|% of Games Over 225.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Suns
|41
|50%
|113.6
|227.2
|111.6
|224.7
|226.2
|Clippers
|38
|46.3%
|113.6
|227.2
|113.1
|224.7
|224.7
Additional Suns Insights & Trends
- The Suns are 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall over their last 10 contests.
- The Suns have gone over the total in six of their last 10 contests.
- Phoenix has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (22-19-0) than it has in road tilts (21-19-0).
- The Suns record 113.6 points per game, only 0.5 more points than the 113.1 the Clippers allow.
- Phoenix is 32-10 against the spread and 33-10 overall when scoring more than 113.1 points.
Suns vs. Clippers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Suns
|43-38
|10-10
|42-40
|Clippers
|40-42
|1-4
|40-42
Suns vs. Clippers Point Insights
|Suns
|Clippers
|113.6
|113.6
|17
|17
|32-10
|29-13
|33-10
|34-8
|111.6
|113.1
|6
|12
|33-16
|28-16
|36-13
|29-15
