The Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers are meeting in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 4 on tap.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Suns vs. Clippers matchup.

Suns vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ

TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Suns vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Suns vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Suns outscore opponents by 2.0 points per game (scoring 113.6 points per game to rank 17th in the league while allowing 111.6 per outing to rank sixth in the NBA) and have a +170 scoring differential overall.

The Clippers put up 113.6 points per game (17th in league) while giving up 113.1 per outing (12th in NBA). They have a +41 scoring differential.

The teams combine to score 227.2 points per game, 0.2 more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams combine to score 224.7 points per game, 2.3 fewer points than this contest's total.

Phoenix has put together a 42-39-1 ATS record so far this year.

Los Angeles has put together a 40-42-0 ATS record so far this year.

Suns Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Devin Booker 30.5 -125 27.8 Kevin Durant 28.5 -110 29.1 Deandre Ayton 15.5 -125 18.0 Chris Paul 13.5 -125 13.9 Torrey Craig 9.5 +100 7.4

