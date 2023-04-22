After going 0-for-2 in his last game, Pavin Smith and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Joe Musgrove) at 8:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Padres.

Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

Joe Musgrove TV Channel: BSAZX

BSAZX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Pavin Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .333 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks.

In 55.6% of his nine games this season, Smith has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

He has homered in two of nine games played this season, and in 6.9% of his plate appearances.

In five games this season (55.6%), Smith has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five of nine games (55.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (40.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings