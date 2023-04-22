Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Diego Padres, with Joe Musgrove on the mound, on April 22 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Padres.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
  • TV Channel: BSAZX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

  • Gurriel has five doubles, a triple, a home run and a walk while batting .267.
  • Gurriel has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this year (12 of 18), with more than one hit five times (27.8%).
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 18 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Gurriel has driven in a run in six games this season (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In seven of 18 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 11
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (9.1%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Padres have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.43).
  • Padres pitchers combine to surrender 21 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 13th in the league).
  • Musgrove starts for the first time this season for the Padres.
  • When he last appeared on Friday, Oct. 21, the 30-year-old righty started the game and went 5 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • His 2.93 ERA ranked 15th, 1.083 WHIP ranked 18th, and 9.1 K/9 ranked 13th among qualified MLB pitchers last season.
