Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 11:25 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Diego Padres, with Joe Musgrove on the mound, on April 22 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Padres.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: BSAZX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel has five doubles, a triple, a home run and a walk while batting .267.
- Gurriel has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this year (12 of 18), with more than one hit five times (27.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 18 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
- Gurriel has driven in a run in six games this season (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In seven of 18 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|11
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (72.7%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (27.3%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (9.1%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Padres have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.43).
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 21 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Musgrove starts for the first time this season for the Padres.
- When he last appeared on Friday, Oct. 21, the 30-year-old righty started the game and went 5 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- His 2.93 ERA ranked 15th, 1.083 WHIP ranked 18th, and 9.1 K/9 ranked 13th among qualified MLB pitchers last season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.