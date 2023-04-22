Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 11:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Ketel Marte (.324 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, a home run, two walks and four RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Musgrove. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Padres.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: BSAZX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte is hitting .284 with seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and two walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 53rd, his on-base percentage ranks 106th, and he is 48th in the league in slugging.
- Marte is batting .474 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- Marte has recorded a hit in 13 of 19 games this year (68.4%), including six multi-hit games (31.6%).
- He has gone deep in two of 19 games played this season, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this season (15.8%), Marte has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (15.8%) he had more than one.
- He has scored in 10 of 19 games (52.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|11
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (72.7%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|6 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (36.4%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (9.1%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Padres have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.43).
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (21 total, one per game).
- Musgrove will start for the Padres, his first this season.
- The 30-year-old right-hander last appeared Friday, Oct. 21 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he started and went 5 2/3 innings.
- Last season he ranked 15th in ERA (2.93), 18th in WHIP (1.083), and 13th in K/9 (9.1) among qualified pitchers in the league.
