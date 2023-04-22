Josh Rojas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 11:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Josh Rojas (.268 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, three walks and five RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Musgrove. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Padres.
Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: BSAZX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Josh Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas leads Arizona with an OBP of .365, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .412.
- Among qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 61st, and he is 92nd in the league in slugging.
- Rojas has reached base via a hit in 12 games this year (of 17 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- He has not gone deep in his 17 games this year.
- In eight games this season (47.1%), Rojas has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in nine games this season (52.9%), including multiple runs in three games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|9
|7 (87.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 4.43 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 21 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Musgrove starts for the first time this season for the Padres.
- When he last appeared on Friday, Oct. 21, the 30-year-old right-hander started the game and went 5 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- His 2.93 ERA ranked 15th, 1.083 WHIP ranked 18th, and 9.1 K/9 ranked 13th among qualified major league pitchers last year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.