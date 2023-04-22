Josh Okogie and his Phoenix Suns teammates take the court versus the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent appearance, a 129-124 win over the Clippers, Okogie put up six points, seven rebounds and two steals.

Below, we dig into Okogie's stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

Josh Okogie Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 7.3 7.6 Rebounds 2.5 3.5 4.8 Assists -- 1.5 1.5 PRA -- 12.3 13.9 PR -- 10.8 12.4 3PM 0.5 0.9 1.0



Josh Okogie Insights vs. the Clippers

This season, he's put up 5.6% of the Suns' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 5.8 per contest.

Okogie is averaging 2.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 7.4% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Okogie's Suns average 101.4 possessions per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams, while the Clippers are one of the league's slowest with 101 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Clippers have given up 113.1 points per game, which is 12th-best in the league.

Giving up 43.1 rebounds per game, the Clippers are the 13th-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at assists, the Clippers are 10th in the league, giving up 25 per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Clippers are ranked 12th in the NBA, conceding 12.2 makes per contest.

Josh Okogie vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/20/2023 21 6 7 1 0 0 2 4/18/2023 15 7 3 2 1 0 0 4/16/2023 7 0 1 0 0 0 0 4/9/2023 30 13 7 3 2 0 2 2/16/2023 41 24 5 1 6 0 3 12/15/2022 25 11 11 2 1 1 2 10/23/2022 1 2 1 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.