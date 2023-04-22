Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 11:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .038 with two walks in his past 10 games, Jake McCarthy and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Joe Musgrove) at 8:10 PM ET on Saturday.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: BSAZX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Jake McCarthy At The Plate
- McCarthy is batting .143 with a double, a triple and four walks.
- McCarthy has gotten a hit in five of 19 games this year (26.3%), with more than one hit on three occasions (15.8%).
- He has not hit a long ball in his 19 games this season.
- McCarthy has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in five of 19 games (26.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|10
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (20.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (10.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Padres' 4.43 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (21 total, one per game).
- Musgrove will start for the Padres, his first this season.
- The 30-year-old right-hander started and threw 5 2/3 innings when he last appeared Friday, Oct. 21 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- His 2.93 ERA ranked 15th, 1.083 WHIP ranked 18th, and 9.1 K/9 ranked 13th among qualified MLB pitchers last year.
