Geraldo Perdomo -- 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the San Diego Padres, with Joe Musgrove on the mound, on April 22 at 8:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Padres.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

Joe Musgrove TV Channel: BSAZX

BSAZX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Geraldo Perdomo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo is hitting .400 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.

Perdomo has gotten a hit in nine of 15 games this season (60.0%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (46.7%).

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

Perdomo has had at least one RBI in 40.0% of his games this season (six of 15), with two or more RBI three times (20.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in eight of 15 games (53.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 8 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%) 5 (71.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings