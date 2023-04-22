Geraldo Perdomo Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 11:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Geraldo Perdomo -- 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the San Diego Padres, with Joe Musgrove on the mound, on April 22 at 8:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Padres.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: BSAZX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo is hitting .400 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.
- Perdomo has gotten a hit in nine of 15 games this season (60.0%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (46.7%).
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- Perdomo has had at least one RBI in 40.0% of his games this season (six of 15), with two or more RBI three times (20.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in eight of 15 games (53.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|8
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (50.0%)
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|6 (85.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Padres' 4.43 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 21 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Musgrove will take the mound to start for the Padres, his first of the season.
- In his last appearance on Friday, Oct. 21, the 30-year-old right-hander, started and went 5 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- He ranked 15th in ERA (2.93), 18th in WHIP (1.083), and 13th in K/9 (9.1) among qualified pitchers in MLB action last season.
