How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 11:10 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres take on Pavin Smith and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Diamondbacks vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSAZX
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks have hit 17 homers this season, which ranks 25th in the league.
- Fueled by 72 extra-base hits, Arizona ranks ninth in MLB with a .421 slugging percentage this season.
- The Diamondbacks' .265 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.
- Arizona has scored 102 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .309 this season, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have shown patience at the plate this season with the fifth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.5) among MLB offenses.
- Arizona strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 19th in MLB.
- Arizona pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.82 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.344 as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in MLB.
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- Merrill Kelly (1-2) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his fifth start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.
- Kelly has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/17/2023
|Cardinals
|W 6-3
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Jack Flaherty
|4/18/2023
|Cardinals
|W 8-7
|Away
|Drey Jameson
|Jordan Montgomery
|4/19/2023
|Cardinals
|L 14-5
|Away
|Madison Bumgarner
|Jake Woodford
|4/20/2023
|Padres
|L 7-5
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Michael Wacha
|4/21/2023
|Padres
|W 9-0
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Seth Lugo
|4/22/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Joe Musgrove
|4/23/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Drey Jameson
|Yu Darvish
|4/24/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Tommy Henry
|Brad Keller
|4/25/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Brady Singer
|4/26/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Max Castillo
|4/28/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Kyle Freeland
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.