Diamondbacks vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 22
Saturday's contest between the Arizona Diamondbacks (12-9) and San Diego Padres (10-12) squaring off at Chase Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Diamondbacks, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET on April 22.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the San Diego Padres will send Joe Musgrove to the mound, while Merrill Kelly (1-2) will answer the bell for the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Diamondbacks vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: BSAZX
Diamondbacks vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Diamondbacks 5, Padres 4.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- The Diamondbacks have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Arizona and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.
- The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 19 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (52.6%) in those games.
- This year, Arizona has won four of eight games when listed as at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 43.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Arizona is the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 4.9 runs per game (102 total).
- The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.82) in the majors this season.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 17
|@ Cardinals
|W 6-3
|Merrill Kelly vs Jack Flaherty
|April 18
|@ Cardinals
|W 8-7
|Drey Jameson vs Jordan Montgomery
|April 19
|@ Cardinals
|L 14-5
|Madison Bumgarner vs Jake Woodford
|April 20
|Padres
|L 7-5
|Ryne Nelson vs Michael Wacha
|April 21
|Padres
|W 9-0
|Zac Gallen vs Seth Lugo
|April 22
|Padres
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Joe Musgrove
|April 23
|Padres
|-
|Drey Jameson vs Yu Darvish
|April 24
|Royals
|-
|Tommy Henry vs Brad Keller
|April 25
|Royals
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs Brady Singer
|April 26
|Royals
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Max Castillo
|April 28
|@ Rockies
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Kyle Freeland
