The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Corbin Carroll and his .571 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at Chase Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-5 against the Padres.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

TV Channel: BSAZX

BSAZX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll has 20 hits, which ranks first among Arizona hitters this season, while batting .267 with nine extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 76th, his on-base percentage ranks 126th, and he is 41st in the league in slugging.

In 57.1% of his 21 games this season, Carroll has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

Looking at the 21 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (19.0%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the dish.

Carroll has had an RBI in five games this year (23.8%), including three multi-RBI outings (14.3%).

In 42.9% of his games this year (nine of 21), he has scored, and in three of those games (14.3%) he has scored more than once.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 12 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (41.7%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Padres Pitching Rankings