Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 11:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Christian Walker and his .436 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at Chase Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: BSAZX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker has five doubles, two home runs and four walks while batting .224.
- Walker has gotten a hit in 11 of 20 games this season (55.0%), including five multi-hit games (25.0%).
- In 20 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In 10 games this year, Walker has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in seven games this season (35.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|12
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (33.3%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (33.3%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (50.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Padres have a 4.43 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 21 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Musgrove makes his first start of the season for the Padres.
- In his last appearance on Friday, Oct. 21, the 30-year-old righty, started and went 5 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- Last year he ranked 15th in ERA (2.93), 18th in WHIP (1.083), and 13th in K/9 (9.1) among qualified pitchers in MLB.
