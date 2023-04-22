The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Christian Walker and his .436 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at Chase Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
  • TV Channel: BSAZX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Christian Walker At The Plate

  • Walker has five doubles, two home runs and four walks while batting .224.
  • Walker has gotten a hit in 11 of 20 games this season (55.0%), including five multi-hit games (25.0%).
  • In 20 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • In 10 games this year, Walker has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in seven games this season (35.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 12
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (50.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Padres have a 4.43 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to surrender 21 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
  • Musgrove makes his first start of the season for the Padres.
  • In his last appearance on Friday, Oct. 21, the 30-year-old righty, started and went 5 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • Last year he ranked 15th in ERA (2.93), 18th in WHIP (1.083), and 13th in K/9 (9.1) among qualified pitchers in MLB.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.