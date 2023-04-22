The Phoenix Suns, Chris Paul included, square off versus the Los Angeles Clippers at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 129-124 win over the Clippers (his last game) Paul posted 11 points, six rebounds, seven assists and three steals.

Let's look at Paul's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Chris Paul Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 13.9 14.3 Rebounds 4.5 4.3 4.9 Assists 8.5 8.9 7.4 PRA 27.5 27.1 26.6 PR -- 18.2 19.2 3PM 1.5 1.7 2



Chris Paul Insights vs. the Clippers

Paul is responsible for taking 9.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.3 per game.

He's put up 4.4 threes per game, or 9.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Paul's opponents, the Clippers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101 possessions per game, while his Suns rank 19th in possessions per game with 101.4.

The Clippers are the 12th-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 113.1 points per game.

On the boards, the Clippers are ranked 13th in the league, giving up 43.1 rebounds per game.

The Clippers allow 25 assists per game, 10th-ranked in the NBA.

The Clippers concede 12.2 made 3-pointers per contest, 12th-ranked in the NBA.

Chris Paul vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/20/2023 41 11 6 7 1 1 3 4/18/2023 38 16 4 8 0 1 1 4/16/2023 39 7 11 10 1 0 2 2/16/2023 33 5 3 11 0 0 4 12/15/2022 36 15 7 13 2 1 2 10/23/2022 33 7 8 11 1 1 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.