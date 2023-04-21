After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Pavin Smith and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Diego Padres (who will start Seth Lugo) at 9:40 PM ET on Friday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Pavin Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .364 with three doubles, two home runs and three walks.

Smith has gotten a hit in five of eight games this season (62.5%), including three multi-hit games (37.5%).

He has homered in two of eight games played this season, and in 8% of his plate appearances.

In five games this season (62.5%), Smith has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in four of eight games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 5 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (40.0%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

