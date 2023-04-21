Pavin Smith Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:23 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Pavin Smith and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Diego Padres (who will start Seth Lugo) at 9:40 PM ET on Friday.
Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Pavin Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .364 with three doubles, two home runs and three walks.
- Smith has gotten a hit in five of eight games this season (62.5%), including three multi-hit games (37.5%).
- He has homered in two of eight games played this season, and in 8% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this season (62.5%), Smith has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in four of eight games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|5
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (60.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Padres have a 4.18 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (21 total, one per game).
- The Padres will send Lugo (2-0) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.70 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.70, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .266 against him.
