Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:30 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.326 batting average in his past 10 games, with five doubles, a triple, a home run, a walk and eight RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Padres.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel is batting .268 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and a walk.
- Gurriel has picked up a hit in 11 of 17 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
- He has homered in one game this season.
- Gurriel has driven in a run in five games this season (29.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In seven of 17 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|11
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (72.7%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (27.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (9.1%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 21 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Lugo gets the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.70 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander went 3 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 2.70, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .266 against him.
