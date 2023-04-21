Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:28 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ketel Marte -- batting .324 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Diego Padres, with Seth Lugo on the mound, on April 21 at 9:40 PM ET.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte has six doubles, a triple, two home runs and two walks while batting .261.
- Marte enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .412 with one homer.
- In 66.7% of his games this year (12 of 18), Marte has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (27.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 18 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In two games this year, Marte has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in nine of 18 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|11
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (72.7%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (36.4%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (9.1%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Padres have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (21 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lugo (2-0 with a 2.70 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty tossed 3 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In three games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed a 2.70 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .266 to his opponents.
