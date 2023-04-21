After batting .282 with three doubles, four walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Josh Rojas and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Seth Lugo) at 9:40 PM ET on Friday.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) in his last appearance against the Padres.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Josh Rojas At The Plate

Rojas leads Arizona with an OBP of .377, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .429.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 16th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage, and 86th in slugging.

Rojas has had a hit in 11 of 16 games this year (68.8%), including multiple hits six times (37.5%).

In 16 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

In seven games this year (43.8%), Rojas has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in eight games this year (50.0%), including three multi-run games (18.8%).

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 9 6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

