Josh Rojas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:30 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .282 with three doubles, four walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Josh Rojas and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Seth Lugo) at 9:40 PM ET on Friday.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) in his last appearance against the Padres.
Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Josh Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas leads Arizona with an OBP of .377, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .429.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 16th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage, and 86th in slugging.
- Rojas has had a hit in 11 of 16 games this year (68.8%), including multiple hits six times (37.5%).
- In 16 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- In seven games this year (43.8%), Rojas has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in eight games this year (50.0%), including three multi-run games (18.8%).
Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|9
|6 (85.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Padres have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.14).
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (21 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres are sending Lugo (2-0) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.70 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 2.70, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .266 batting average against him.
