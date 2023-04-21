Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:27 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Jake McCarthy and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Seth Lugo) at 9:40 PM ET on Friday.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jake McCarthy At The Plate
- McCarthy is batting .143 with a double, a triple and four walks.
- McCarthy has had a hit in five of 18 games this year (27.8%), including multiple hits three times (16.7%).
- He has not hit a long ball in his 18 games this season.
- McCarthy has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in four of 18 games (22.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|10
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (20.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (10.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (21 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lugo makes the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.70 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In three games this season, the 33-year-old has a 2.70 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .266 to his opponents.
