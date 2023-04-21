The New York Islanders are set for Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round against the Carolina Hurricanes at UBS Arena on Friday, April 21, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TBS, SN1, TVAS, MSGSN, and BSSO. The Hurricanes are up 2-0.

Islanders Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN1, TVAS, MSGSN, and BSSO

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

Islanders vs. Hurricanes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/19/2023 Hurricanes Islanders 4-3 (F/OT) CAR 4/17/2023 Hurricanes Islanders 2-1 CAR 4/2/2023 Hurricanes Islanders 2-1 CAR 1/21/2023 Islanders Hurricanes 5-2 CAR 12/10/2022 Islanders Hurricanes 3-0 CAR

Islanders Stats & Trends

The Islanders have conceded 217 total goals (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest in NHL action.

The Islanders rank 22nd in the league with 242 goals scored (3.0 per game).

In their past 10 matchups, the Islanders are 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Islanders have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 27 goals over that time.

Islanders Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Brock Nelson 82 36 39 75 40 48 47.2% Bo Horvat 79 38 32 70 37 38 56.9% Mathew Barzal 58 14 37 51 68 48 35.6% Anders Lee 82 28 22 50 35 25 54% Noah Dobson 78 13 36 49 49 39 -

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have one of the top defenses in the league, conceding 210 total goals (2.6 per game), second in the NHL.

The Hurricanes have 262 goals this season (3.2 per game), 15th in the NHL.

In the last 10 games, the Hurricanes are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Hurricanes have allowed 2.1 goals per game (21 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) during that span.

Hurricanes Key Players