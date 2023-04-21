Geraldo Perdomo -- 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the San Diego Padres, with Seth Lugo on the hill, on April 21 at 9:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Padres.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

  • Perdomo is batting .389 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.
  • Perdomo has had a hit in eight of 14 games this season (57.1%), including multiple hits six times (42.9%).
  • He has gone deep in one of 14 games, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Perdomo has driven in a run in five games this year (35.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in seven of 14 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 8
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Padres have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (21 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Lugo makes the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.70 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went 3 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 33-year-old has an ERA of 2.70, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .266 batting average against him.
