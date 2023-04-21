Geraldo Perdomo -- 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the San Diego Padres, with Seth Lugo on the hill, on April 21 at 9:40 PM ET.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo is batting .389 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.

Perdomo has had a hit in eight of 14 games this season (57.1%), including multiple hits six times (42.9%).

He has gone deep in one of 14 games, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.

Perdomo has driven in a run in five games this year (35.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven of 14 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 8 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

