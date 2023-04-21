Gabriel Moreno -- hitting .273 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Diego Padres, with Seth Lugo on the mound, on April 21 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno is batting .240 with four doubles, a home run and a walk.

Moreno has picked up a hit in 60.0% of his 15 games this year, with multiple hits in 20.0% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in one of 15 games, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.

Moreno has driven in a run in seven games this season (46.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In one game this season, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 9 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (55.6%)

