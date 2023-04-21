When the San Diego Padres (9-11) and Arizona Diamondbacks (11-8) match up at Chase Field on Friday, April 21, Seth Lugo will get the call for the Padres, while the Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen to the mound. The game will start at 9:40 PM ET.

The favored Padres have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at -105. The total is 9.5 runs for the matchup.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Lugo - SD (2-0, 2.70 ERA) vs Gallen - ARI (2-1, 3.33 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres have won five, or 45.5%, of the 11 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Padres have a 5-6 record (winning 45.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for San Diego.

The Padres played as the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and they went 2-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), San Diego combined with its opponents to go over the run total four times.

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in nine, or 50%, of the 18 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Diamondbacks have come away with a win nine times in 18 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 3-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, Arizona and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jake McCarthy 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+175) Christian Walker 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+130) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+165) Alek Thomas 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+170)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 4th Win NL West +1300 - 3rd

