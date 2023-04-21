Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks will play Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres on Friday at Chase Field, at 9:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Diamondbacks as -110 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Padres -110 moneyline odds to win. A 9.5-run total has been set for the matchup.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 9.5 +100 -120 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Diamondbacks have been favored twice and won both contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games. The average over/under set by oddsmakers in Arizona's past four contests has been 9.2, a stretch during which the Diamondbacks and their opponent have hit the over every time.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

Arizona has played as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter in only two games this season, which it won both.

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Diamondbacks a 52.4% chance to win.

Arizona has played in 20 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 11 times (11-8-1).

The Diamondbacks have had a run line set for only one matchup this season, and they covered.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 5-3 6-6 5-2 6-7 8-4 3-5

