Diamondbacks vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:41 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Friday's game between the Arizona Diamondbacks (11-8) and the San Diego Padres (9-11) at Chase Field should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Diamondbacks taking home the win. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on April 21.
The Padres will call on Seth Lugo (2-0) versus the Diamondbacks and Zac Gallen (2-1).
Diamondbacks vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Diamondbacks vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Diamondbacks 5, Padres 4.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 3-5.
- When it comes to the over/under, Arizona and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 games.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.
- The Diamondbacks have been victorious in nine, or 50%, of the 18 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Arizona has a mark of 9-9 in contests where bookmakers favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Diamondbacks have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.
- Arizona scores the 13th-most runs in baseball (88 total, 4.6 per game).
- The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked ERA (5.07) in the majors this season.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 16
|@ Marlins
|W 5-0
|Zac Gallen vs Sandy Alcantara
|April 17
|@ Cardinals
|W 6-3
|Merrill Kelly vs Jack Flaherty
|April 18
|@ Cardinals
|W 8-7
|Drey Jameson vs Jordan Montgomery
|April 19
|@ Cardinals
|L 14-5
|Madison Bumgarner vs Jake Woodford
|April 20
|Padres
|L 7-5
|Ryne Nelson vs Michael Wacha
|April 21
|Padres
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Seth Lugo
|April 22
|Padres
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Joe Musgrove
|April 23
|Padres
|-
|Drey Jameson vs Yu Darvish
|April 24
|Royals
|-
|Tommy Henry vs Brad Keller
|April 25
|Royals
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs Brady Singer
|April 26
|Royals
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Max Castillo
